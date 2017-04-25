Drier but still very cool Wednesday!

The big changes happened as expected with rain that moved in today and temperatures that were 20 to 25 degrees cooler than our highs yesterday.

Rain chances will continue into tonight before we come down to just a very small chance of an isolated shower during the day on Wednesday.

Even though Wednesday will be drier, it won't really be any warmer with highs only in the 40s and chilly northwest wind.

Thursday will still be below average but it will be much nicer as we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

You may want to get out and enjoy Thursday because rain chances will return on Friday and stay with us into Saturday and Sunday as highs stay a little cool in the low 50s (and probably only the 40s on Sunday).

This system will lift out during the day on Monday and highs will get a little warmer as we try to go into the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.