Governor Homes coming to North Sioux City, SD

Finding affordable homes in the Siouxland area has been tricky for some. But officials in North Sioux City are helping the cause with Governors Homes.

Construction on the street portion of the North Sioux City, SD HRC Affordable Housing Project has begun.

Six modular homes will be built near the corner of Campbell Street and South Derby Lane in North Sioux City. They will be built by inmates of the Springfield State Penitentiary. According to real estate professionals, home costs are on the rise and low-income housing is badly needed in Siouxland.

They will break ground on the homes around June and the homes are valued at $130,000 each.

"They come in two parts and they are put together just like a traditional home, they will be put on foundations for basements, they will have a porch, an overhang and they will each have different characteristics defining them from the others," said Brandi Jorgensen, J & M Real Estate.

The homes will also be different in size.

"Five of them are going to be 3-bedroom and then the other one will be a 2-bedroom, 1 bath," said David Strave, J & M Real Estate.

Now there are some income requirements but they are accepting and approving applications on a first come, first serve basis.

For income qualified applicants. Income guidelines for households of 2 or less cannot exceed $44,030 (or 70% of the State Median Income) and household of 3 or more are limited to $50,320 (or 80% of State Median Income). These income limits are determined by the HUD Part 5 definition of income and are subject to change.

Contact Brandi Jorgensen at (605) 232-1819 or visit their website at www.jandmrealestate.com.

For more information on the qualification criteria for the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Homes, contact Katie Roberts at 712.255.6244, kroberts@siouxlandhabitat.org or visit their website at www.siouxlandhabitat.org.