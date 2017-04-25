Norfolk, NE signs "sister city" agreement with Malawian city

April 25th in Norfolk, Nebraska was cold and rainy. It shaped up to be an average spring day. But for some, the date represents perhaps the beginning of new development for an entire nation.

The City of Norfolk hosted Malawian ambassador to the U.S. Edward Yakobe Sawarengera, the mayor of Blantyre, Malawi, Wild Ndipo, and other dignitaries for a sister cities signing ceremony.

The signing included a pledge by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning to partner with the city of over one-million in their efforts to fulfill a need for increased education. Ambassador Sawarengera says the partnership means a lot to the residents of Blantyre.

“We need to mechanize our production,” Sawarengera said. “For that to happen we need partners like Nebraska and partners like Norfolk to hold our hands so we can move.”

The relationship was made possible by Norfolk resident and Malawi-native Joe Mtika, who opened the Norfolk Private School Malawi in Blantyre two years ago. Malawian officials say Mtika’s influence is being felt far and wide in the nation of 17-million people.

“By coming back to Blantyre and opening a school, it shows that only educated people can develop a country,” said Mayor Ndipo. “We’re looking at development in terms of education. We always say our youth are the leaders of tomorrow, but how do we make leaders of tomorrow if they are not educated?”

Sawangera added, “What Joe Mtika has started for not only the two cities but for the people of Malawi is something that is unforgettable.”

The Malawian guests also received the key to the City of Norfolk on Tuesday. They also met with Norfolk Public Schools, and toured a number of local businesses in town. They will also be touring Northeast Community College on Wednesday before departing back to Malawi on Thursday.