The future of the historic Badgerow Building in Sioux City is uncertain.

A California-based developer has defaulted on a $6 million bond agreement.

The building was built in 1933, and has fallen into disrepair.

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust filed for foreclosure on the building earlier this month. The bank said, Mako One Corporation, its managing partner Bruce DeBolt, and two other limited liability companies, owe more than $4.4 million.

City economic officials say they have received some inquiries about the building since the news of the foreclosure.