Morel Mushrooms, the key to finding them

An already rare and popular mushroom may be even harder to find this spring.The morel mushroom is similar to the truffle, it is the fruit of a fungus that sprouts. They have a stem and a conical body that is covered with pits and ridges like a honeycomb. The most popular are the black and yellow morel.

A Morel Mushroom can usually be found during the spring, March through May. Due to the short growing season they can cost anywhere from 20 dollars a pound and up.

"The trick to spotting them is to know what you are looking for and know what trees they tend to grow under, Elms and Cottonwood are the trees I that I find most of them under, especially if those trees are dying, not completely dead but dying," said Michael Hlas, Junior, Environmental Science Major," Briar Cliff University

Their popular hiding spots are moist soil areas in woods or forests and under fallen tree stumps.