Morel Mushrooms, the key to finding them - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morel Mushrooms, the key to finding them

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

An already rare and popular mushroom may be even harder to find this spring.The morel mushroom is similar to the truffle, it is the fruit of a fungus that sprouts. They have a stem and a conical body that is covered with pits and ridges like a honeycomb. The most popular are the black and yellow morel.

A Morel Mushroom can usually be found during the spring, March through May. Due to the short growing season they can cost anywhere from 20 dollars a pound and up.

"The trick to spotting them is to know what you are looking for and know what trees they tend to grow under, Elms and Cottonwood are the trees I that I find most of them under, especially if those trees are dying, not completely dead but dying," said Michael Hlas, Junior, Environmental Science Major," Briar Cliff University

Their popular hiding spots are moist soil areas in woods or forests and under fallen tree stumps. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.