Residents address Woodbury County Board of Supervisors regarding rural road repairs

Dozens of residents along a rural road, near Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, made sure their voices were heard ahead of street reconstruction that could cost them additional tax dollars.

The street being discussed was 220th Street, which is east of Old Lakeport Road.

Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors invited residents to share what they believe should be done to the road that needs to be repaired.

220th Street is an existing seal coated road that county leaders say has deteriorated and needs improvements.

Many nearby properties were part of paving agreements, but others along the road were not.

Tuesday, the county went over three options: gravel, another seal coat, or pavement.

If they went with the pavement option, then under the paving agreement, the county would agree to pay 40 percent of paving costs, estimated at $600,000 dollars.

Nearby property owners would pay 60 percent of the cost.

"I believe that the cost effectiveness of it is the biggest issue," said Jennifer Jackson, a 220th Street resident. "I do feel seal coating it would be the best solution. But definitely getting everybody on board with it to definitely make a better road for us residents and everybody that utilizes 220th Street on a daily basis."

Board Chairman Matthew Ung said that while they weren't voting Tuesday, the board is leaning towards the residents' suggestion of going with the seal coat option.

If they go with that option, he says it would cost the county about $100,000, and it would last five-to-seven years.

The residents also wouldn't have to pay for the paving agreement.

"We decided against that in coordination with the input because it raised a lot of unanswered questions as far as the fairness of what do we do if people that have developed since that agreement and whether it's going to be based on parcel size or just spread evenly among people that have a driveway there," said Ung. "So, I think we picked the right option."

Woodbury County engineer Mark Nahra will return with more details on the seal coat on May 9th.

The County Board of Supervisors will vote on the road project that day.