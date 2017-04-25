Irish Water Spaniel Club National Dog Show underway in South Sio - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Irish Water Spaniel Club National Dog Show underway in South Sioux City

By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Dog breeders from across the country are flocking to the Marina Inn in South Sioux City for the Irish Water Spaniel Club National Dog Show, this week.

About 80 dogs will be competing.

Dog handler and breeder, Stacy Duncan, made the trip from the Seattle area.

Duncan has been showing dogs her whole life and has been working with Irish Water Spaniels for over 25 years.

She says long trips for shows can be difficult with younger dogs.

"It's a big learning curve for them. Driving all the way from Seattle, coming here, being asked to ride in the car for that many hours and just handle it like little pros," says Duncan.

"They've been two fantastic travel companions. Couldn't have asked for better kids, huh?"

The show dogs will compete in agility at 9:00am, Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, a competition of obedience followed by games and activities for the dogs in the afternoon.

The dog show will wrap up Friday with more competition and an award ceremony for the winners.

