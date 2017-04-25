Woodbury County Board of Supervisors request Ag Expo update

Tuesday, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chair Matthew Ung gave an update on the planned Ag Expo Center at the weekly Supervisor's meeting.

Ung said that supervisors made a request weeks ago to talk with someone from the Ag Expo Board, which is behind the multi-million dollar project.

The Ag Center is the main component of the building.

It would host equestrian events, livestock shows and other events.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2018 at the local of the former John Morrell plant.

County leaders want to hear from someone from the Ag Expo board to get an update on the project.

"We also have those questions, you know who is responsible for the fundraising?" said Ung. "Who is the head of this ship so to speak? And so, unfortunately my report back to the board today was I've been in communication with the city, with members of that board and henceforth have not received a commitment to come to the courthouse and give that update."

Ung says he hopes the meeting is coming soon because the county is a contributor in the project.

He says part of the reason he want to have the meeting is to provide clarification for residents on some areas of the project.