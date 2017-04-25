Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approves resolution endorsi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approves resolution endorsing state bike route

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

County leaders approved a resolution Tuesday with other Iowa counties that endorses a state bike trail. 

It is designated as the Lewis and Clark Trail "Today Route."

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors say it will have many recreational benefits as well as other benefits to the area. 

"It's very good news for our community as a whole because it presents a collective marketing aspect of a common bike trail that goes as far north as South Dakota and as far south as Missouri and will have a branding with an Iowa image and you know a tri-state area benefit," said Matthew Ung, chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The route is 80 percent funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation. 

The county is responsible for a 20 percent cost sharing match between all the involved cities in Woodbury County. 

Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung says it will most likely come out of local option sales tax because it's an economic development incentive.

