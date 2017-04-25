Neustrom leads Hawkeyes to win over Milwaukee - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Neustrom leads Hawkeyes to win over Milwaukee

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
IOWA CITY, IA (Courtesy Univ. Of Iowa) -

Senior Mason McCoy's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the University of Iowa baseball team to a 4-3 walk-off victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field.

The win moves Iowa's record to 24-15 heading into a three-game weekend series against Penn State.

"I was trying to stick to what we have been taught," said McCoy. "With the infield in, all you have to do is hammer one into the ground or lift one into the outfield.  I was trying to get my pitch. I hit it two feet in front of me, but it bounced high enough in the turf that I got the job done."

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in first off a Daulton Varsho solo home run before the Hawkeyes struck for two in the bottom half.  After Jake Adams reached on a hit by pitch, sophomore Robert Neustrom hit an RBI double down the left field line to tie the game. Iowa took a 2-1 lead on a Tyler Cropley RBI single to left center field.

The Hawkeyes regained the lead in the third via the long ball.  Adams connected on a leadoff home run -- a 400-foot shot to left field -- to give Iowa a 3-2 lead.  It was his Big Ten-leading 15th home run of the season.

Seven different Hawkeyes tallied hits in the game and four players had RBIs. McCoy and Neustrom extended their hitting streaks to 13 games.

Friday's first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. (CT).  2015 Jim Thorpe Award winner Desmond King will throw on the first pitch. 

