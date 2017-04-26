Overbooked flights: what do you do? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Overbooked flights: what do you do?

Posted:
(NBC News) -

If you're flying to your vacation destination in the coming months, brace for a packed plane. 

"Each flight that you're on as a consumer, as a passenger, is more than likely overbooked," warns aviation attorney Joseph Lorusso.

That's because airlines expect a certain number of passengers to miss each flight, but sometimes, more people show up than anticipated, forcing airlines to seek volunteers to be bumped, .Or, if that doesn't work, to choose ticket-holders to bump.

A reservation made well in advance is no guarantee.

"Most commonly we see it go from the back to the front, meaning an economy passenger is more susceptible to being bumped than say a first class passenger," Lorusso explains. 

Frequent fliers and airline credit card holders also get priority against bumping.

There are other protections for fliers.

"It's a little known fact people are afforded rights under the Airline Passengers Bill of Rights," Lorusso says.

Included are guidelines about the compensation you are entitled to if you get bumped.

Even if you think your passenger rights are being violated, make sure you always follow crew instructions.

Experts suggest not volunteering if a flight is overbooked.  Airlines can offer vouchers with limitations or less money that if you were involuntarily bumped. 

If you do volunteer, don't be afraid to negotiate. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2px2knc

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.