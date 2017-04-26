The Trump Administration plans to unveil a broad outline of how it wants to rework America's tax code

Your taxes are the focus in Washington today.

The Trump Administration announces its plan to change how the government calculates what you owe.

Today the Trump Administration unveils a broad outline of how it wants to rework America's tax code. "Without a plan to pay for it that is going to explode the debt," said Maya McGuinness, Committee for Responsible Budgets.

It's expected to include a big corporate tax cut to 15%, that could severely reduce how much money the government gets. "Moderate-income people, poor families, they're going to suffer from the inability to pay for sorts of opportunity based programs," said Economist Jared Bernstein.

Also today, the entire senate heads to the white house for a briefing on North Korea

As lawmakers rush toward a Friday deadline to avoid a government shutdown. "This is a big deal and it needs to get done," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK).

"The fact that the wall is now off the table, Americans should breathe a huge sigh of relief," said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

President Trump's backed off his demand for $1 billion to build the wall with Mexico.

Now the White House is dealing with a new request from Congress:

Paperwork showing whether fired National Security Advisor Mike Flynn disclosed payments from turkey and Russia. "You simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else," said Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT).

"To ask the White House to produce documents not in possession of White House is ridiculous, said White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

"That's simply unacceptable," declared Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

New questions as President Trump closes in on his 100th day.

That includes two democrats here now asking the president to justify his strike against Syria, and now a judge has blocked the president's ban on funding for sanctuary cities. Not a lot of "wins" heading into his 100th day in office.