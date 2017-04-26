Little league park in Wisconsin reminds parents: "This is just a game"

This subtle reminder at the Glendale Little League Field has people talking.

It says, please remember these are kids, this is a game, coaches are volunteers, umpires are human, your child is not being scouted by the Brewers today.

"I like the message, but I also thought it was a nice tongue and cheek way of getting the message out there. It's not mean, it's kind of funny," said Evan Primakow, Little League Dad.

When Evan Primakow, a dad new to the league, posted a picture of the sign on a public discussion board, he had no idea it would generate so much attention.

The stands are empty while Dominican High School practices -- but come Saturday when these guys have their first game the stands will be packed with enthusiastic moms and dads.

"We've had some parents who have been a little let's say intense," said John Diedrich, Glendale Little League President.

The Glendale Little League president says they put up the sign a few years ago as a reminder for those in the stands.

"Lets just take it less seriously - we're here for the kids," said John Diedrich.

The sign makes a statement, but some still choose to ignore it.

"Nobody's really complained about the sign, but i still see some competitiveness in parents," said John Diedrich.

This baseball dad can only guess the reason his post is making the rounds online is because people can relate.

"No one likes to go to a game with kids and see parents fighting in the stands," said Primakow.