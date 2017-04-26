Crisp temperatures continue, Freeze Warnings issued

**Freeze Warnings in effect for parts of the area late tonight through 9 AM Thursday**

**Frost Advisories in effect for Harrison/Shelby Counties from late tonight through 9 AM Thursday**

Our gloomy and raw trend continues for today after quite the gray and wet Tuesday. We stand the chance of a few sprinkles east of Sioux City but I'm thinking most of the moisture has come to an end around the KTIV Viewing Area. NW flow will be continuing and winds will be blustery once again today with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Temperatures will only be climbing into the mid 40s today but the winds will make it feel even colder. Clouds will begin to decrease little by little tonight as high pressure briefly builds in. Lows will be much below average, falling into the lower 30s. Widespread frost looks likely across the area as well so make sure you bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation.

Thursday is looking like the nicest day of the next few as we'll get that sunshine to return with highs warming back into the mid 50s(still below average for this time of the year). Our next chance of rain arrives Friday with the possibility of a few snow flakes mixing in early. We then turn our attention to a strong system that digs into the Plains Saturday night into early part of our Monday. This one bears watching as temperatures will be cold for this time of the year meaning some snow could mix in Saturday night, and potentially late in the day Sunday into Monday. This system is still 5 days out so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. Temperatures finally look to warm back into the 60s next week, but we'll see more chances of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer