Parts of South Dakota blanketed with snow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Parts of South Dakota blanketed with snow

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Snow covering up our famous presidents atop Mt. Rushmore. Snow covering up our famous presidents atop Mt. Rushmore.
(NBC) -

After enjoying temperatures in the 70s over the weekend, South Dakota is digging out from under a fresh blanket of snow.

The late spring snow storm even hit some famous presidents.

Mount Rushmore national memorial saw snow accumulations of around half a foot Monday evening.

Icicles could even been seen dripping off the giant presidents noses and eyebrows.

In nearby Rapid City, spring leaves and cherry blossoms could barely been seen under the fresh powder.

Streets and cars alike were covered in snow complicating commutes, and slowing down drivers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.