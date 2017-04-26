Parts of South Dakota blanketed with snow

Snow covering up our famous presidents atop Mt. Rushmore.

After enjoying temperatures in the 70s over the weekend, South Dakota is digging out from under a fresh blanket of snow.

The late spring snow storm even hit some famous presidents.

Mount Rushmore national memorial saw snow accumulations of around half a foot Monday evening.

Icicles could even been seen dripping off the giant presidents noses and eyebrows.

In nearby Rapid City, spring leaves and cherry blossoms could barely been seen under the fresh powder.

Streets and cars alike were covered in snow complicating commutes, and slowing down drivers.