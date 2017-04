A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.

It happened around 10:20 a.m.

The truck driver escaped injury, but the truck was split in half when it struck a tree.

KTIV was told the truck was hauling treated soybeans.

KTIV's Danielle Davis is on scene, and will bring you the latest updates later on News 4.