Former KSCJ Open Line host Randy Renshaw dies at age 66

Photo Courtesy: Woody Gottburg - Randy Renshaw talking to Woody Gottburg Photo Courtesy: Woody Gottburg - Randy Renshaw talking to Woody Gottburg
Longtime KSCJ Open Line host Randy Renshaw has passed away after a short illness.

Family members say Renshaw died of complications from cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Sioux City hospital.

The 66-year-old Renshaw was born in Storm Lake on November 18, 1950.

He was the voice of KSCJ for over a quarter of a century, beginning in the mid-1980’s.

Renshaw left KSCJ briefly for California and St. Louis, returning to the station to cover news and host “Open Line” in 1992.

He retired in June of 2013.

Funeral services are pending.

