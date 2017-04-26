Tjeerdsma to be guest speaker at Siouxland Officials Association Banquet

Northwest Missouri State Athletics Director Mel Tjeerdsma will be the guest speaker at the Siouxland Officials Association Banquet.

The Siouxland Officials Association Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, and will be held at the Willow Creek Golf Club in LeMars, Iowa. All interested in golf prior to the Banquet are encouraged to do so and welcome to set up their own groups and tee times by calling the Pro Shop at (712) 546-6849, and please mention you are with the SOA group.

A portion of the program will include awards to active officials and the awarding of six SOA Sportsmanship Scholarships to graduating High School Seniors. The evening’s agenda is as follows:

5:30 p.m. - Social Time

6:15 p.m. - Welcome and Introductions, Brad Te Grootenhuis, SOA President

6:20 p.m. - Dinner

7:15 p.m. - Guest Speaker – Mel Tjeerdsma, Director of Athletics, Northwest Missouri State University

7:45 p.m. - Scholarship Awards / Officials Awards

Tjeerdsma won three NCAA Division II national titles as Northwest Missouri State's football coach, after coaching at Northwestern College in Orange City. He led Sioux Center to a state football title in 1972.

Tickets are $15 per person and spouses/significant others are encouraged to join us. Reservations are required (before April 26th) and pre-payment is appreciated.

To RSVP and pre-pay please contact Kevin Eekhoff, 1898 Willow Run Blvd., LeMars, Iowa 51031, cell (712) 548-2722 or e-mail keekhoff@bank-northwest.com.