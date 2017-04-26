President Trump on IA Gov. Branstad heading to China

A U.S. Senate committee has scheduled a hearing to consider Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's nomination as ambassador to China.



The Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced Tuesday it will hold a hearing May 2 to discuss Branstad's nomination. A spokesman for the Republican governor says it's unclear if the committee will vote that day.



Branstad will also need approval from the full Senate.

Wednesday, Governor Branstad was in Washington. President Trump said, "Governor Branstad, who is soon going to be heading out, I suspect, to a place called China. They love him, I will tell you. They really love the soon-to-be ambassador. But, he also loves China, so it's a good combination. I was very happy to put it together. They're looking forward to seeing you, very much so. Thank you. Thank you, governor."

Branstad has served as Iowa's governor for 23 years, making him the longest-serving governor in U.S. history. Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to become governor if Branstad is confirmed to the diplomatic post.