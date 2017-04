ESPN is laying off 100 employees.

Most of the workers getting pink slips are on-air personalities and writers.

The company says the layoffs are necessary as it shifts toward digital content.

The Disney-owned sports network was an early success story in cable programming.

But it has recently faced declining cable subscriptions and skyrocketing costs obtaining the rights to cover games.

ESPN declined to reveal which personalities it let go, but some are sharing their fates on social media.

Analyst Trent Dilfer, reporter Ed Werder, and writer Jayson Stark all tweeted they had been fired.

One source says many who were laid off were coming to the end of their contracts and had refused pay cuts.