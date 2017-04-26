President Trump unveils tax plan

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.

Trump plan would cut taxes for companies _ and people, too

Proudly dubbing it the "biggest overhaul in history", the White House on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping tax reform proposal.

The proposed plan would eliminate most tax deductions for individuals, leaving only mortgage interest and charitable deductions.

Seven tax brackets would be reduced to three and for married couples no tax on the first $24,000 of income.

"We're going to cut taxes for the American people, especially low and middle-income families," said National Economic Director Gary Cohn.

Businesses would see big breaks too, with rates dropping from a current 35 to 39 percent down to 15, affecting everyone from major corporations to small mom-and-pop shops.

Critics question how the tax cuts would be paid for.

The White House says money would come from closing loopholes and economic growth, not increasing the deficit.

Many say that's not realistic.

"This idea that somehow growth can somehow pay for these huge tax cuts is operating in fairyland," says former Office of Management and Budget Director Leon Panetta. "That just doesn't work."

The administration has said tax reform will only work if Obamacare is repealed and replaced, a major factor in cutting spending.

