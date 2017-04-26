Musketeers excited for Western Conference Finals matchup with Waterloo

Game one of the USHL's Western Conference Finals is Friday between Sioux City and Waterloo. The Musketeers are the top seed and the Black Hawks are second. It's the first time the top two seeds have met in the Conference finals in four years.

The Muskies completed their round one sweep of Des Moines on Friday night. Sioux City outscored the Buccaneers 11-2 in the three games.

Waterloo also had a sweep in the first round, taking three straight from Fargo. The Black Hawks were the only team that had a winning record against the Muskies in the regular season, winning four of the six games.

"I think they're pretty similar teams," said head coach Jay Varady. "If you look at the way we play, they play with a lot of structure, they play with a lot of intensity, they make a lot of plays. I think if someone watched our team play, they would say the same three things about us. They've always done a great job of putting good teams together and here we are in the Conference finals against each other."

The Musketeers went through a one hour practice Wednesday afternoon at the IBP Ice Center. Head coach Jay Varady gave his team Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday off, while practicing on Monday. It will be a week between games for Sioux City, while Waterloo has had a ten day break before Game 1.

"Having the home crowd right away is really nice," said defenseman Matt Hellickson. "The fans at the Tyson are awesome. We feed off their energy a lot. It's just nice playing at home. Home team, in my opinion is a lot better than having to get on the bus and go somewhere else. You get to sleep in your own bed."

"I think it's also good to be well-prepared for the first game, to know what's coming at you and going through video and everything," said center Aapeli Rasanen.

Game 1 is Friday at 7:05 at the Tyson. Game 2 is Sunday at 4 o'clock before the series goes back to Waterloo on Friday, May 5 for Game 3.