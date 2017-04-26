Camp High Hopes announces musical talent for Rib Fest 2017

A local barbecue festival will include a couple of added treats for rib lovers, this summer.

The musical entertainment for Rib Fest 2017 will be Lil Red & The Medicated Moose Band, and jazzy sounding Souldelicious, both from Sioux City.

Camp High Hopes and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City made the announcement Wednesday.

Rib Fest is one of the biggest fundraisers for Camp High Hopes each year, last year drawing over 1,100 rib lovers and the best barbecue pit bosses from around Siouxland.

And as if you needed another reason to besides the great food, one Rib Fest organizer says the truly special part about the event isn't just the sauce.

"It's for kids, teens and adults with disabilities, special needs and chronic illnesses," said Camp High Hopes advancement director, Sarah Morgan.

"So everything we raise from Rib Fest goes directly to our campers, directly to our camp, to continue our specialized programs and to continue to offer the things that we offer these people with disabilities."

Camp High Hopes will also be raffling off two brand new, Traeger grills for just $1 per raffle ticket.

The event kicks off at 11am on Saturday, June 24th.