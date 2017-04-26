3 railroad crossings for temporary closure in Sioux City

Three Sioux City railroad crossings will be closed for repairs.
The 3rd Street crossing which is west of Lewis Blvd/Business Highway 75 will be closed until April 28th.
A detour for drivers would be 4th street.
The 11th street crossing, also West of Lewis Boulevard and Business Highway 75, will be closed from May 1 through May 3.
The other crossing is at 31st street which will be closed from May 2nd through May 5th.
A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.
