3 railroad crossings for temporary closure in Sioux City

Three Sioux City railroad crossings will be closed for repairs.

The 3rd Street crossing which is west of Lewis Blvd/Business Highway 75 will be closed until April 28th.

A detour for drivers would be 4th street.

The 11th street crossing, also West of Lewis Boulevard and Business Highway 75, will be closed from May 1 through May 3.

The other crossing is at 31st street which will be closed from May 2nd through May 5th.



