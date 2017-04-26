3 railroad crossings for temporary closure in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

3 railroad crossings for temporary closure in Sioux City

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Three Sioux City railroad crossings will be closed for repairs.

The 3rd Street crossing which is west of Lewis Blvd/Business Highway 75 will be closed until April 28th.

A detour for drivers would be 4th street.

The 11th street crossing, also West of Lewis Boulevard and Business Highway 75, will be closed from May 1 through May 3.

The other crossing is at 31st street which will be closed from May 2nd through May 5th.
    
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.