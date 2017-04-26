"American Sniper" wife shares powerful message with Siouxland women

The keynote speaker for the 17th annual United Way Power Luncheon was Taya Kyle.
She's the wife of American Sniper Chris Kyle.
She shared a powerful message in a one-on-one interview with KTIV's Sheila Brummer.
She talks about the United Way event, overcoming loss, her husband's murder, the care of veterans and other insightful topics.
A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.
