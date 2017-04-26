"American Sniper" wife shares powerful message with Siouxland wo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"American Sniper" wife shares powerful message with Siouxland women

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The keynote speaker for the 17th annual United Way Power Luncheon was Taya Kyle.

She's the wife of American Sniper Chris Kyle.  

She shared a powerful message in a one-on-one interview with KTIV's Sheila Brummer.

She talks about the United Way event, overcoming loss, her husband's murder, the care of veterans and other insightful topics.

