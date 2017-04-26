Separate trials will be held for suspects in murder of Kraig Ku - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Separate trials will be held for suspects in murder of Kraig Kubik

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
25-year-old Andres Surber and 18-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez are charged with first degree murder in the death and dismemberment of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik. 

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.The two men appeared in court today as the motion to hold the trial together was withdrawn.     

Surber was given a mental competency examination after being a violent outburst during last court appearance. The report came back he was unfit to stand trial. But it states that Surber could be restored to competency, and at that time he would be able to stand trial. He will be treated at the Lincoln Regional Center. 

Galvan-Hernandez was given two additional charges - Accessory to a felony and abandoning human remains. Judge Paul Vaughan set Galvan-Hernandez's trial to begin on Tuesday, June 13.

