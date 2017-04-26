Freeze Warning For Parts of Siouxland Tonight

**Freeze Warning in effect for most of northeast Nebraska and Monona County in Iowa from midnight through 9 AM Thursday**

**Frost Advisory in effect for Harrison & Shelby Counties from midnight through 9 AM Thursday**

It was a blustery, raw day in Siouxland with the majority of us spending most of the day in the 30s.

That cold is going to linger into tonight as some of us may go below 32 degrees for a low meaning frost is going to be a possibility.

In fact, much of northeast Nebraska will be a Freeze Warning tonight as plants and crops could be damaged by the chilly temperatures.

Tomorrow is looking brighter and warmer for us as we'll go to partly cloudy skies and see temperatures rise into the mid 50s as a result.

That nicer weather doesn't last for long, however, as a chance of showers returns by Friday, especially in southern Siouxland.

The chances of precipitation get better later in the weekend and as it turns colder there's a chance of some snow mixing in with the rain Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Highs on Sunday will probably only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the area.

We should warm up better early next week with highs rising from the 50s on Monday into the 60s by Tuesday.