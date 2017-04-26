Scholarship recipient shares how United Way Women's Power Lunch changed her life

"I was going through a divorce and then when my divorce finalized I was faced with can I continue college," said Ada Buenrostro. "Can I stop? What can I do to not place a bigger burden on myself and my kids."

Buenrostro faced a financial situation many families struggle with.

But her life changed recently after finding a way to complete college.

A few years ago, she applied to be a recipient of the United Way of Siouxland's Power Lunch scholarships for single parents.

"I found out about the scholarship through the dean at Northeast Community College Lori McClaren," said Buenrostro. "She knew my struggles and she knew I was going through a financial hardship and she said hey have you heard of this."

After applying, Buenrostro was selected as a scholarship recipient and began her college journey in 2012.

She received a business diploma in 2014 and then an associates in business.

It's an accomplishment she says wouldn't have been possible without her scholarships.

"There was no way," she said. "I was working full time at a production plant from the craziest hours, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. So, it's like 10 hours six days a week. It was really hard first of all to spend enough quality time with the kids and then juggling college classes as well."

But since her graduation, Buenrostro and her children's lives have changed for the better.

"I work at a law firm now," she said. "I'm an assistant and a receptionist currently but I'm still trying to work my way up and it's working. I've gotten a couple of raises already and potentially a paralegal at some point."

Her dream was made possible by the helping hands and open hearts of the community.

Since receiving her scholarships, Buenrostro has returned to the luncheon and donated because she believes in paying it forward.

For anyone else who would like to apply to become a recipient, you can go to: http://www.unitedwaysiouxland.com/spscholarship