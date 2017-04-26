Winter weather in April for Duluth, MN - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Winter weather in April for Duluth, MN

Posted:
Duluth Snow Duluth Snow
(CNN) -

While we can't rule out some slushy snow accumulation in parts of Siouxland this weekend, they've been getting in on some snow to the north.

Duluth, MN received some slush on the roadways causing snow plows to get out to improve travel.

Obviously temperatures have been well below average for them and for us in Siouxland.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.