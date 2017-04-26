Winter weather in April for Duluth, MN

While we can't rule out some slushy snow accumulation in parts of Siouxland this weekend, they've been getting in on some snow to the north.
Duluth, MN received some slush on the roadways causing snow plows to get out to improve travel.
Obviously temperatures have been well below average for them and for us in Siouxland.
A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.
