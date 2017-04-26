United Way Women's Power Lunch raises money for single parent scholarships

The 17th Annual Women's Power Lunch in Sioux City Wednesday, brought together 1,400 women from all backgrounds for a good cause.

The event raises money for single parent scholarships.

Wednesday, the keynote speaker was Taya Kyle, New York Times bestselling author and wife of fallen Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle.

She was an example of what it means to be a woman in power.

"Women's power I think today is a broad sense that just describes what we are capable of doing when we all come together united working for a front and it really just let's everyone show their leadership," said Connie Schmidt, chair of the United Way Women's Power Lunch.

While listening to inspiring speeches, event participants also helped families improve their lives.

"A friend actually bought tickets and asked me if I wanted to go because I'm a single parent that's returning to school in the Fall and this is a fundraiser for a scholarship for single parents," said Caroline Rivera, a Sioux City resident. "So, I thought yeah I'll go."

"I'm a big supporter of the United Way Luncheon," said Judi Simoni, a Sioux City resident. "I've been coming I think every year since it started. I don't think I've missed many. It's just for such a good cause It's wonderful to come. The speakers are always wonderful."

The annual event hasn't always been for scholarships.

"My mother and I started this luncheon 17 years ago with the idea that we wanted to help women and when the luncheon started back then, we actually gave money to the Cancer Center for women to have tests if they couldn't afford a breast cancer test or whatever type of cancer they may have had," said Charese Yanney, who co-founded the luncheon in 2001. "And so, the money that we raised from this luncheon went from that."

Since 2001, the luncheon has raised money for a variety of areas that benefit the community.

Wednesday, United Way of Siouxland raised money today through tickets for the event, a purse raffle and donations.

The United Way has raised more than $325,000 in scholarship funding to benefit Siouxland to date.