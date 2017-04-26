Name change coming for South Sioux City's Marina Inn

Marina Inn Hotel and Conference Center will get a new name this fall.
In late September, the Marina Inn will become Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront. This is one of Marriott’s first Delta branded hotels in the Midwest.
The hotel will continue to be owned by Sioux City businessman, John Gleeson, whose family has owned the hotel since 1972.
