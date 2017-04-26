Name change coming for South Sioux City's Marina Inn - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Name change coming for South Sioux City's Marina Inn

Posted:
SUBMITTED (KTIV) -

Marina Inn Hotel and Conference Center will get a new name this fall.

In late September, the Marina Inn will become Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront. This is one of Marriott’s first Delta branded hotels in the Midwest.

The hotel will continue to be owned by Sioux City businessman, John Gleeson, whose family has owned the hotel since 1972.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.