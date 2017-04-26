Sioux City and surrounding area school districts recognize students in "Top 5%"

An organization that recognizes outstanding academic achievement honored even more local students, Wednesday night.

91 students were in the spotlight as the Sioux City Kiwanis Club honored the top 5% of each Sioux City and surrounding area high school's graduating seniors.

Sioux City superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman, says that in addition to being recognized among their peers, the honor is also a nice addition to a college resume.

"It's a super event for the recognition that they get here in town, but of course it sets them up well for their college applications and the things that they're doing in the future," said Dr. Gausman.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior class and National Honor Society president, Sidney Hardy, who recited a speech titled, "Goodbye."