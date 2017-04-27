Arbor Day events planned at Nebraska Capitol, state building - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Arbor Day events planned at Nebraska Capitol, state building

Posted:
Nebraska officials are hosting tree-planting events at state buildings to celebrate Arbor Day Nebraska officials are hosting tree-planting events at state buildings to celebrate Arbor Day
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska officials are hosting tree-planting events at state buildings to celebrate Arbor Day.

One ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the Capitol's southwest lawn. The Office of the Capitol Commission is hosting the event with Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and dignitaries from the Nebraska Forest Service and the Arbor Day Foundation.

A second tree-planting event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Regional Center, the state psychiatric hospital. Gov. Pete Ricketts will present a service award to Dave Nicklas, the facility's retiring arborist. Officials will also plant trees in honor of four now-deceased hospital staff members.

Arbor Day originated in Nebraska and is recognized as an official state holiday.

