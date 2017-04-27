LAKES AREA NEWS: Wings and Wetlands Youth Events Planned at Lost Island Nature Center

Pre-registration is underway for Wings & Wetlands events at the Lost Island Nature Center.

The Annual Wings & Wetlands Weekend will be held May 13-14 with events scheduled across Northwest Iowa.

Naturalist Miriam Patten explains some of the events planned at the Lost Island Nature Center in Palo Alto County. "It's an annual event we've been doing for quite some time, multiple counties," Naturalist Miriam Patten said. "In Palo Alto County, we have some fun things planned Saturday, May 13. We have our Youth Program in the afternoon beginning at 1 o'clock. Guest Speaker Katie Struss, she's the Naturalist from BV County. She'll have a live barn owl and a red trail hawk. And then they'll break up into groups, and work with the local DU Chapter having some fun activities like kayaking, dogs and duck calls, they'll do fish ID and a fish fry, and a BB shoot."

Pre-registration is suggested. "We've just found out that Pheasants Forever will contribute funds, so kids who call before May 1st to register will get a free T-shirt thanks to Pheasants Forever," Patten said

The weekend's activities include a Bird Hike with Lee Schoenewe on May 14.

See details here or call (712) 837-4866.