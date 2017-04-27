Two Lennox, SD residents die from injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Lincoln County

Map Courtesy: Department of Public Safety - Approximate location on crash in Lincoln County.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tony Mangan said two Lennox residents died from injuries after a two-vehicle crash.



Mangan said the crash happened at 466th Avenue and U.S. Highway 18, east of Davis Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

Authorities said Delmar Kuper, 89, was driving a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van southbound on 466th Avenue. The van stopped at the U.S. Highway 18 intersection and then proceeded into the intersection where it collided with a 2002 Ford F150 picking going west on U.S. Highway 18.

Kuper and his passenger, Viola Kuper, 81, were both injured and transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both died Monday.

The second driver, Hunter Chalmers, 21, of Lake Andes, was not injured.

Mangan said all three people were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lennox Fire and Rescue, Lennox Ambulance and Sanford Trauma 1.