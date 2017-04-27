At least 2 U.S. service members killed in anti-ISIS raid in eastern Afghanistan

At least two U.S. military service members were killed and another wounded Wednesday night during a firefight with ISIS in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said.

Two of the service members who were wounded were medevaced and later died of their injuries. A bullet grazed the third service member, the officials said. Numerous ISIS fighters were also killed.

Troops were conducting an operation with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces when they came under attack in Nangarhar province, a remote area along the border with Pakistan, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said Thursday.

The mission occurred in the Momand Valley, the same place where earlier this month, the U.S. dropped the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used — also known as the "mother of all bombs", to obliterate an ISIS tunnel complex.

ISIS's regional branch for South Asia, known as ISIS-K, for the Khorasan province, calls the region home.

"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

Davis said the service members' identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.



