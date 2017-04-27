Judge lets Nebraska beer stores near reservation stay open - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge lets Nebraska beer stores near reservation stay open

Posted:
Whiteclay, Nebraska has only 9 residents, but sells millions of cans of beer each year. It sits just 200 yards south of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Whiteclay, Nebraska has only 9 residents, but sells millions of cans of beer each year. It sits just 200 yards south of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A judge has overturned a decision to bar four Nebraska beer stores from selling next to an American Indian reservation in South Dakota that struggles with alcohol-related problems.

The ruling on Thursday was a setback for advocates who want to close the stores in Whiteclay, an unincorporated village with nine residents that sells millions of cans each year next to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen agreed with the stores' arguments that the decision by state regulators was arbitrary and unreasonable.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission ruled last week that it would not renew the stores' licenses, citing a lack of adequate law enforcement in the area. Whiteclay is known as a spot where people drink, sleep and sometimes fight in public.

