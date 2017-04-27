Sunshine returns but it's short-lived

After another raw and gloomy day in Siouxland yesterday, the sunshine will finally be returning today. We'll be in between systems today and that will allow the clouds to break up little by little leading to some sunshine by the midday hours. Lows will be starting out much below average though with freezing temperatures and areas of frost throughout the region. Even with the NW flow, temperatures will be much warmer than what they were yesterday with highs climbing into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the viewing area. Clouds build right back in tonight out ahead our next wave of moisture slated to impact Siouxland tomorrow. A chance of rain and maybe a few snow showers will develop by the morning hours and we'll keep the chance of showers around into the evening hours as an area of low pressure quickly scoots east.

Saturday focuses our attention on our next and much stronger system. Rain showers look to move in by Saturday evening, possibly mixing with snow in the overnight hours. Highs will be in the upper 30s allowing precip. to change to rain. It then looks to mix with change back to snow late in the day into Sunday night. Some lingering rain/snow showers are likely Monday morning as well. We're still nailing down the exact track of this storm but it looks to be a fairly long-lived with rain and possibly some snow so make sure to stay tuned for the latest. Behind this system, temps finally warm heading into next week with highs in the 40s Monday but 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer