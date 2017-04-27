VIDEO: Everyone Has a Story: Family celebrates their late father - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

VIDEO: Everyone Has a Story: Family celebrates their late father, an organ donor

In the latest edition of "Everyone Has a Story", a Wayne, Nebraska farm family visits TODAY.

They reveal why their father’s sudden passing at age 64 moved them to celebrate “the full circle of organ donation”: A decade earlier, a donated liver saved their mom’s life. 

