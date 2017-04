Elias Wanatee of Sioux City has been sentenced to 50 years in prison but he will be eligible for parole after 35 years served.



Wanatee was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 50-year old Vernon Mace, his girlfriend's uncle.



Mace was stabbed to death in Sioux City in February of last year.



Wanatee's first murder trial in Sioux City last fall ended with a hung jury.



His retrial was moved to council bluffs in Pottawattamie County on a change of venue.



KTIV's Mason Mauro is in the courtroom and will have more on News 4 starting at 5.

