STATEMENT: High-profile law firm to defend 'Bachelor' in Iowa deadly crash case

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Read Chris Soules' attorney's statement below:

"Chris Soules has retained attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown, and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa law firm Parrish Kruidenier to represent him. Brown recognized the heightened level of interest because of Soules’ celebrity status, but asked that members of the public do not prejudge this case based on media coverage. Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect.

While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived. Soules’ attorneys are exploring the possibility of a gag order to prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial.

Soules’ legal team is working to gather all of the evidence and review the facts of this tragic collision. They have already filed a demand asking law enforcement to preserve possible evidence and anticipate filing additional motions next week. His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.

Due to the nature of the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family."

Previous story:

Former `Bachelor' Chris Soules has hired a high-profile law firm to defend him after he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed another Iowa farmer.

Alfredo Parrish and two colleagues from Parrish's Des Moines firm informed the court Thursday they are representing the reality TV star.

The firm plans to issue a statement later Thursday, which would be the first word from Soules' defense since the crash Monday night in northern Iowa.

Authorities say Soules' truck rear-ended a tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher on a road near Aurora, causing Mosher's death. They say Soules called 911 to report the accident and seek help for Mosher before leaving the scene in another vehicle.

Soules was arrested at his Arlington home hours later.