Event encourages students to explore aviation career fields

Area high school students with an interest in aviation gathered at Estherville Municipal Airport.



The event is designed as an opportunity to gain first-hand experience in different areas of the field.



"The experience of a STEM career in aviation is something that they most likely wouldn't get in a normal day at school so it's a great opportunity for kids." said Mary Trent, regional STEM manager.



Students took part in a large number of activities including learning about drones, flight simulations and going up into the air in planes.



The variety of activities helped students think of ways to combine their other interests with aviation into a possible career.



"I like computer science stuff so I've always wondered if there was something I could do with both of them." said Taylor Myers, student.



Alumni from the Iowa Lakes area have been very successful in their careers, with some even flying commercial planes overseas.



"They had an interest in flying. They came to Iowa Lakes, learned how to fly and built flight time working as flight instructors or corporate pilots and then moved on to an airline job." said Ron Duer, Aviation Program Coordinator.



Some of the pilots have returned to the place where their own paths took flight.



"It really just fit what I wanted to do. They've got a tail wheel plane and I spent a lot of time in that plane getting ready to transition into one of these." said Tristan Boehn, Aerial Applicator.



Now he's one of many who may help the dreams of future aviators leave the runway.