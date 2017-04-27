Longest Walk members make stop in Winnebago, NE

The Winnebago Tribe held a spiritual send-off for members of the Longest Walk Organization Thursday morning.

Walkers began their journey in California, and stopped in Winnebago on their way to Washington D.C.

They walk around 5 to 15 miles each day.

The walkers raise awareness for issues that affect the Native American community, like domestic abuse and drug abuse.

"We're a spiritual people and these prayers are strong. When we come through, we feel that," said Longest Walk organizer, Kenneth Reid. "Especially when we have the community come out and thank us, and walk with us, feed us, you know, shelter us. We know that they felt those prayers. They're giving back for what we're doing."

The walkers stop at reservations along the way and host community forums with tribal elders and leaders.

They also conduct prayer ceremonies and visit school assemblies.

The first walk was back in 1978, and included American icons like Muhammad Ali and Marlin Brando.

Their next stop along the route is in Omaha.

