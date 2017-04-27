U.S. drought reaches record low - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

U.S. drought reaches record low

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
U.S. Drought Shrinks U.S. Drought Shrinks
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Drought levels in the U.S. dropped to a record low this week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says just six-percent of the country is currently experiencing drought conditions.

That's the lowest it has been in 17 years.

They say late spring rain helped parts of the northeast and mid-Atlantic.

While recent widespread heavy rain eased drought conditions from Oklahoma to the Carolina coast.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.