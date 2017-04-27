U.S. drought reaches record low

Drought levels in the U.S. dropped to a record low this week.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says just six-percent of the country is currently experiencing drought conditions.
That's the lowest it has been in 17 years.
They say late spring rain helped parts of the northeast and mid-Atlantic.
While recent widespread heavy rain eased drought conditions from Oklahoma to the Carolina coast.
A semitrailer rig went off the road and rolled Wednesday morning near Emerson, Nebraska on Highway 35.
