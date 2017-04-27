Rain chances return on Friday

After our cool morning start in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the area, we cleared out very nicely and saw highs get into the low 50s for many of us although northeast Siouxland stayed about 10 degrees cooler than that.

It'll be chilly again tonight with some areas of frost possible again, especially in the northeastern parts of the viewing area.

Clouds will be increasing tonight with chances of rain moving in tomorrow with maybe a little light snow mixed in during the morning.

Southern Siouxland will stand the best chance of seeing the precipitation with decreasing chances the farther north you move.

Another round of rain could start moving in during the afternoon on Saturday.

Saturday night could turn cold enough to see a little snow mix in.

Sunday looks like a cold, rainy, and windy day with better chances of snow mixing in the later into the day we get.

Sunday night gives us the best chance of seeing some light accumulations of slushy snow.

A little light rain or snow could still be left over Monday morning as the storm system lifts out of here.

Highs that will be in the upper 40s Monday could get into the low 60s by Tuesday.