Le Mars, IA stabbing suspect waives jury trial

Le Mars, IA stabbing suspect waives jury trial

Posted:
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Le Mars, Iowa man, who's charged with stabbing his sister to death, has waived his right to a jury trial. 

33-year-old Thomas Bibler is charged with first degree-murder and assault with a deadly weapon. In court, Thursday, he confirmed his written waiver. 

According to court documents, Bibler's May 16th trial will be continued with the trial date reset on, or before, May 11th.

Bibler was arrested in June after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment. His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stabbing wounds at the hospital in Le Mars. 

