LAKES AREA NEWS: Spirit Lake, IA gets grant money to plant trees along Dickinson County Trail System

Friday is Arbor Day, and a Siouxland community, is making a major effort to make their area a little greener.

The city of Spirit Lake has been awarded two separate grants to plant 52 trees along a segment of the Dickinson County Trail System. One, in the amount of $2,900, was awarded through the Trees Forever "Branching Out Program". The other, in the amount of $2,000, is through the Power of Trees Program. The programs are made possible in part by Alliant Energy and Black Hills Energy.

Jeff Jensen of "Trees Forever" says they'll be planting a diverse variety of tree species during an event scheduled for Wednesday, May 10th. "We have some oaks that we'll be planting, we have some hack berries, some sugar maples, we have some smaller ornamental trees, some virbernums, so it's a real mix, a diverse mix, and that's important," Jensen said. "Of course we are well aware of Emerald Ash Borer which is affecting our Ash trees and we have more Ash trees than any other tree in the whole state in a lot of our communities and along our trails. So it's important that we really diversify what we're planting now days."

The trees will be planted along the trail that runs between Peoria Avenue and 15th Street in Spirit Lake.