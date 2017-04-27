Musketeers expect plenty of shots in Conference Finals

The top two seeds will meet in the Western Conference Final, when the Musketeers host Waterloo on Friday in Game 1. These two teams have a lot in common. In the 60-game regular season, both teams won 40 games.

Sioux City did have the best defense in the USHL, giving up just 125 goals for goalie Matiss Kivlenieks. Waterloo was the highest scoring team in the league, putting the puck in the net 210 times. The Muskies were third in the conference in scoring, so both goalies will be busy.

"It will be a fast-paced game. There's going to be a lot of pucks thrown on net," said defenseman Matt Hellickson. "We just got to make sure we're helping Matiss out and making him see the puck. Because if sees the puck he'll be able to stop it so just make sure we do that."

"I think we're going to see a team here that's incredibly talented and works incredibly hard," said head coach Jay Varady. "When we hit the ice I think you'll see the intensity go up."

Game 1 is Friday at 7:05. Game 2 is Sunday afternoon at 4.