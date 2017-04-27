Children's Miracle Network's "Caring For Kids Radiothon" kicks off

The first major fundraiser for UnityPoint Health-Saint Luke's Children's Miracle Network had phones ringing non-stop, Thursday. It's an effort to help raise money for Siouxland kids.

The "Caring for Kids" Radiothon is taking place at Unity Point Health on Thursday and Friday.

The Radiothon is scheduled to take your calls, and donations, on Thursday and Friday from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

The "Caring for Kids" Radiothon has been taking place for 16 years. To date, the event has raised more than $1.2-million through corporate sponsorships, personal pledges, donated items and raffles. The "Caring for Kids" Radiothon helps with 23,000 annual pediatric visits. Last year, they were able to buy $400,000 worth of life-saving medical equipment.

If you'd like to call, and donate, you can call (712) 234-8780.