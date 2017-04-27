Rear-end collision sends two passengers to hospital - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rear-end collision sends two passengers to hospital

Posted:
By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
Connect
DIXON COUNTY, NE (KTIV) -

Two people were rushed to the hospital following a nasty rear-end collision near the Dakota and Dixon county lines, Wednesday.

Emergency officials responded to the call shortly after 5:30pm.

The driver and passenger of this mini van were transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center after they collided with a pickup truck attempting to make a turn onto county road 26A towards Waterbury off Highway 20.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The two people riding in the pickup were able to drive away from the accident unharmed.

